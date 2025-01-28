Eversource to exit water-utility business

Eversource Energy plans to sell its water utility as it works to pay down debt and refocus its business on gas and electric.
Massachusetts-based Eversource said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Aquarion Water Co. to a newly formed quasi-public utility in Connecticut named the Aquarion Water Authority.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
