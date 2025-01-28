Boston Business Journal

Eversource to exit water-utility business

By Mary Serreze

Eversource Energy ‘is moving forward as a pure play regulated pipes and wires utility business’ with its offshore wind divestiture, CEO Joe Nolan said.

Eversource Energy plans to sell its water utility as it works to pay down debt and refocus its business on gas and electric.

Massachusetts-based Eversource said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Aquarion Water Co. to a newly formed quasi-public utility in Connecticut named the Aquarion Water Authority.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us