Faneuil Hall vendors say they're excited at news of landlord change

Faneuil Hall Marketplace vendors reacted on Tuesday with excitement at the news that a new property operator will soon take over the tourist hotspot.

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. has managed the property since 2011 under a long-term ground lease from the city, but the company said this week that Faneuil Hall Marketplace will be taken over by a real estate division of the New York financial services and investment holdings firm J. Safra Group.

“We’re all feeling great about it. It’s something new,” said Mary Jenal, the owner of the vendor cart Sock it to Me, and a presence at Faneuil since 1979, just three years after the site was redeveloped for retail use.

