Boston Business Journal

Fast-growing robot maker breaks ground on new Massachusetts headquarters

By Greg Ryan

Locus Robotics formally broke ground Wednesday on a nearly 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Wilmington, the town where the robot maker is now based.

The new facility, at 100 Fordham Road, will replace its current home at 301 Ballardville St. in Wilmington and house the company’s executives and engineering, manufacturing and operations personnel. Locus’ European headquarters are in Amsterdam.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us