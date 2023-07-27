Fast-growing robot maker breaks ground on new Massachusetts headquarters

Locus Robotics formally broke ground Wednesday on a nearly 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Wilmington, the town where the robot maker is now based.

The new facility, at 100 Fordham Road, will replace its current home at 301 Ballardville St. in Wilmington and house the company’s executives and engineering, manufacturing and operations personnel. Locus’ European headquarters are in Amsterdam.

