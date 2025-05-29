Feds seek to lease downtown Boston building

A federally owned building across from the Old State House in downtown Boston is hitting the market with 33,000 square feet of space for lease that could be used for offices, apartments or a hotel.

The building at 15 State St./45 Devonshire St., known as the Easton Building, has been under extensive renovation work since at least 2020, according to Google Street View. It's part of the National Park Service, which encompasses landmarks like the adjacent Old State House, Faneuil Hall and the Freedom Trail. The visitors' center at Faneuil Hall was once temporarily relocated to 45 Devonshire St. for several months in 2018.

