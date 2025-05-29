Real estate

Feds seek to lease downtown Boston building

The Easton Building is part of the National Park Service, which encompasses landmarks like the adjacent Old State House, Faneuil Hall and the Freedom Trail.

By Grant Welker

The 11-story Easton Building, which dates back more than a century across from the Old State House, has undergone a years-long restoration project.

A federally owned building across from the Old State House in downtown Boston is hitting the market with 33,000 square feet of space for lease that could be used for offices, apartments or a hotel.

The building at 15 State St./45 Devonshire St., known as the Easton Building, has been under extensive renovation work since at least 2020, according to Google Street View. It's part of the National Park Service, which encompasses landmarks like the adjacent Old State House, Faneuil Hall and the Freedom Trail. The visitors' center at Faneuil Hall was once temporarily relocated to 45 Devonshire St. for several months in 2018.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Real estateBoston
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us