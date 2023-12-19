Fenway Johnnies restaurant site to be redeveloped

The joint venture behind Fenway Corners is proposing to make the massive real estate development set to come to the streets surrounding Fenway Park just a bit bigger.

WS Development executive Yanni Tsipis notified the Boston Planning and Development Agency last week about the proposed redevelopment of 96-98 Brookline Ave., now home to the restaurant Fenway Johnnies, into offices and labs on its upper floors, with retail or restaurant space on the ground floor.

The project would be one small part of Fenway Corners, which is expected to ultimately bring 2.1 million square feet of new development to parts of Fenway that include Jersey, Lansdowne and Van Ness streets and Brookline Avenue. The BPDA’s board approved much of the development in July. Joining WS on the project are Red Sox affiliate Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family.

