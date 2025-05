Workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall represented by the Unite Here Local 26 union are planning a strike vote in June to advocate for higher wages.

The hospitality workers union, which represents over 1,000 Aramark workers at the two venues, will host a strike authorization vote from June 13 to 15, it said.

