Fenway Sports Group signs marketing deal with women's golf league

By Grant Welker

A marketing arm of the Fenway Sports Group has signed a marketing deal with the women’s golf league LPGA.

Fenway Sports Management and the LPGA said Tuesday their partnership will both help increase exposure to women’s golf and expand Fenway’s growing portfolio into the sport. They described it as a “sales alliance” focused on developing tour marketing partnerships and that it would strengthen the LPGA’s sales and partnerships team.

