Fidelity Crypto Unit Plans to Hire 200-Plus Workers This Year: Report

Fidelity Investments’ digital-assets subsidiary reportedly plans to hire more than 200 employees this year, with the Boston financial services giant banking on increased demand among clients and potential investors despite cryptocurrency’s volatility.

Fidelity Digital Assets Services will hire 110 engineers and developers with a background in blockchain, as well as 100 customer services workers, The Wall Street Journal reported. The move, which will double the subsidiary's headcount, comes about a month after Fidelity Investments announced plans to let employers offer bitcoin as an investment option in 401(k) plans.

