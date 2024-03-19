Fidelity Investments laid off hundreds of employees this month

Fidelity Investments laid off 700 employees earlier this month.
On March 7, the Boston-based investment giant notified the affected employees that their "roles were being impacted."
Fidelity did not disclose how many of the affected jobs were based locally, but said that the cuts affected less than 1% of Fidelity's total global workforce.
