Fidelity-owned hotel staff picket, call for boycott

By Maya Shavit

Workers at the Fidelity Investments-owned Seaport Hotel picketed in front of the hotel to announce a boycott calling for customers to avoid the destination until their union is recognized.

Seaport Hotel banquet and convention services workers held their election to form a union one year ago. Hotel ownership has refused to bargain a contract or recognize the workers’ movement, according to union representatives. Rather, the Fidelity executives have complained at the federal level to stall negotiations.

