Fidelity Will Hire 4,000 by Summer, Including in Boston

Fidelity Investments, the Boston-based financial services firm that hired more than 17,000 people worldwide last year despite market upheaval, announced plans Wednesday to hire another 4,000 workers in the first half of 2023, including 500 new jobs in Boston.

According to the private company’s annual report, the continued hiring spree comes as Fidelity reported record-high revenue in 2022 of more than $25 billion, a 5% uptick over 2021. The growth came even as the S&P 500 nosedived more than 19%, due largely to the fact that its customer base jumped substantially across a range of offerings.

