Boston

Fidelity Will Hire 4,000 by Summer, Including in Boston

By Benjamin Kail

Fidelity Investments, the Boston-based financial services firm that hired more than 17,000 people worldwide last year despite market upheaval, announced plans Wednesday to hire another 4,000 workers in the first half of 2023, including 500 new jobs in Boston. 

According to the private company’s annual report, the continued hiring spree comes as Fidelity reported record-high revenue in 2022 of more than $25 billion, a 5% uptick over 2021. The growth came even as the S&P 500 nosedived more than 19%, due largely to the fact that its customer base jumped substantially across a range of offerings.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us