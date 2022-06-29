Boston Business Journal

Final Legislative Report: State Wasn't Ready for Pandemic

By Colin A. Young

Following a year and a half of work, nine hearings and six listening sessions, the Legislature's COVID-19 committee this week released a report and 16 recommendations that members said would put Massachusetts on a better footing to deal with future calamities.

The Joint Committee on Covid-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management's report also reviews state government's response to the first global pandemic in 100 years, but the lawmakers on the committee also called for a "statewide after-action-report" to look in detail at the steps state government took (and did not take) as the pandemic unfolded over the last two-plus years. The committee suggested that a "comprehensive commission charged with a complete review of what transpired during the pandemic" could handle that task.

