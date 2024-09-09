First air-rights project in decades opens above the Mass. Pike

Boston's first so-called air rights project in decades, built on a huge deck over the Massachusetts Turnpike, has finally opened.

Its first retail tenant, a Rivian automotive showroom, and a 399-room hotel, a citizenM, are open. Its anchor office tenant, the website CarGurus, are set to move in later this fall.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The site, which extends Newbury Street across Massachusetts Avenue, was first known through the planning and construction process as Parcel 12. This spring, it was rebranded as Lyrik, a play in part on Berklee College of Music, whose campus stands just across the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal