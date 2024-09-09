Boston Business Journal

First air-rights project in decades opens above the Mass. Pike

By Grant Welker

Boston Business Journal

Boston's first so-called air rights project in decades, built on a huge deck over the Massachusetts Turnpike, has finally opened.

Its first retail tenant, a Rivian automotive showroom, and a 399-room hotel, a citizenM, are open. Its anchor office tenant, the website CarGurus, are set to move in later this fall.

The site, which extends Newbury Street across Massachusetts Avenue, was first known through the planning and construction process as Parcel 12. This spring, it was rebranded as Lyrik, a play in part on Berklee College of Music, whose campus stands just across the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street.

