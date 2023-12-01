First Citizens Bank — the new SVB — expands in Boston with key hires

First Citizens Bank — the new SVB — is expanding its team in Boston with two key local hires for its middle market banking business, the bank announced Friday.

The North Carolina-based bank named Nathan Pusey as managing director and Northeast market executive and John Tyson as managing director and relationship manager. Both will be based in Boston, and will be key players in expanding the bank’s expanding presence in the Northeast. Their official start dates were on Nov. 16

