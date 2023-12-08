Boston Business Journal

First-ever CRISPR gene-editing drug, made by 2 Boston companies, approved in US

By Rowan Walrath

In a first for the Nobel Prize-winning gene-editing technology, a CRISPR-based drug has been approved in the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light Friday to exa-cel, a drug made by two Boston-based companies, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics Inc. It will be marketed under the name Casgevy.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us