Boston Business Journal

First Look: Renovations Planned at Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge

By Catherine Carlock

Hyatt Regency Cambridge/Boston

The Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge, located at 575 Memorial Drive on the Charles River in Cambridge, is planning a property-wide renovation.

The project includes upgrades to the hotel’s 479 guestrooms and suites, as well as enhancements to the property’s 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces. The renovation will also feature a newly built restaurant and market, with an updated fitness center featuring Life Fitness equipment and Peloton bikes.

