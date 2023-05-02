Boston Business Journal

First Republic's Demise Heaps More Trouble Onto Boston Real Estate

By Greg Ryan

First Republic Bank’s demise creates more uncertainty for a local real estate industry that already faces high interest rates and a stormy economic outlook, especially at the higher end of the residential real estate market, where the bank built a stellar reputation for customer service.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. swooped in over the weekend to buy the troubled lender, which was headquartered in California but for years has been one of the largest deposit holders in Massachusetts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us