First Republic's Demise Heaps More Trouble Onto Boston Real Estate

First Republic Bank’s demise creates more uncertainty for a local real estate industry that already faces high interest rates and a stormy economic outlook, especially at the higher end of the residential real estate market, where the bank built a stellar reputation for customer service.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. swooped in over the weekend to buy the troubled lender, which was headquartered in California but for years has been one of the largest deposit holders in Massachusetts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal