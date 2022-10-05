Boston Business Journal

Flights From Logan Airport Still Aren't Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Grant Welker

Boston’s Logan International Airport still isn’t seeing the same number of flights departing as it was before the Covid-19 pandemic hit — but its traffic is about typical of the country’s 20 largest airports, according to a Business Journal analysis of scheduled flight data.

Logan’s fourth-quarter flight and passenger schedule is down 11% compared to the last quarter of 2019, just below a 10% drop among the average of the 20 busiest airports, according to the data, which was provided by Cirium Inc.

