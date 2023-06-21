For first time in decade, Boston's Children's isn't top pediatric hospital in U.S.

Boston Children’s Hospital has been named the second-best children’s hospital in the United States, marking the first time since 2014 that the pediatric hospital didn’t take the top spot in the U.S. News and World Report’s list.

In the latest rankings, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center topped Boston Children’s as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in the nation. Behind the second-ranked Children's were Texas Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Children's National Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Rady Children's Hospital and Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

The Boston institution has ranked in the top slot – with the exception of the 2013-2014 year - since U.S. News and World Report started ranking the hospital in 2011.

For its most recent ranking, U.S. News and World Report looked at 89 hospitals in total, it said.

Rankings were based on three quality measures: Clinical outcomes, like survival rates for complex surgeries, efficient coordination of care, like hand-washing protocols and equity and inclusion commitments, and providing care-related resources, like having solid nursing staff.

