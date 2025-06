The Massachusetts Port Authority is taking steps to address an uptick in too-tall truck strikes on roadways at Logan International Airport.

Since January 2022, there have been 108 truck strikes at the airport, according to information presented at a Massport board meeting Thursday.

Logan Airport officials rerouted traffic after a truck got stuck Friday night.

