Boston Business Journal

Former Mass. transportation secretary to lead new Mobility Innovation Hub

By Hannah Green

Getty Images

Yet another innovation hub is coming to Kendall Square. 

This one will focus on mobility, instead of the neighborhood's traditional focus on life sciences.  

The new Massachusetts Mobility Innovation Hub aims to make moving people and goods smarter, safer and more sustainable. The hub is an initiative driven by the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership (MACP), CIC and Zipcar, and will also bring together mobility companies, entrepreneurs, policymakers and thought leaders.

The hub’s executive director seat is going to Jamey Tesler, the former Massachusetts secretary of transportation and former registrar of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us