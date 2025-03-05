Boston Business Journal

Former Stop & Shop president dies at 93

By Colin A. Young

Carol and Avram Goldberg (left) attended the swearing-in of their daughter, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg in 2019.

Carol Rabb Goldberg, the mother of state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and former president of the Stop & Shop supermarket chain, died Monday evening, according the treasurer's office. She was 93 years old.

The treasurer's mother belonged to the Rabb family, which in the late 1800s had started a grocery story in Boston's North End. That store eventually grew into the Stop & Shop chain, which the family controlled until the late 1980s.

