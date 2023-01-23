Boston

Former Teacher From Boston Builds Platform for Black and Brown Hair Care

By Hannah Green

Boston-born JerDrema (Dreme) Flynt has already walked several paths in her life, from teaching at Beacon Academy in Boston and the Guangzhou Huamei International School in China, to completing her MBA at Babson’s Graduate School of Business. Now, she’s adding startup founder to that list of roles. 

Flynt is building Growing Hands, a platform to support Black and Brown people with their hair journeys. It will have a place to design hair boards of different styles, connect with hairstylists and share hair care tips. Flynt is currently looking for beta testers for her platform as she gears up for its prototype rollout later this year. 

