Former Wegmans site at Natick Mall to host first T Market location in U.S.

By Isabel Hart

The Natick Mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties, scored an extension on its $505 million loan for the property.

Popular supermarket Wegmans closed up shop at the Natick Mall in 2023, citing low customer traffic. Nearly two years later, high-end Asian grocer T Market is planning to move in.

T Market says the “T” in its name stands for “total,” which is its goal for the store “represent[s] our commitment to a complete one-stop shopping experience,” according to its website. The 1245 Worcester Street location of the store will occupy up to 90,000 square feet, and the company is billing it as the largest Asian supermarket in Massachusetts. 

