Formula 1 racing simulator to open in Boston next month

A Formula 1 racing simulator arcade is set to open in the Seaport next month— the latest indoor activity venue to open in the neighborhood.

F1 Arcade will open at 87 Pier 4 Blvd., a block away from tech-forward mini golf spot Puttshack and in the same building as the Museum of Ice Cream, which is in the works to open later this year.

The business will span 15,500 square feet on two floors, with 69 racing simulators styled after some of racing's most iconic tracks. There will also be a 37-foot-long bar and a 2,400 square foot private room and bar for up to 200 guests.

It'll be F1 Arcade's first U.S. location, in addition to two others in London. The company is also planning a Washington, D.C. location later this year, followed by other U.S. cities.

