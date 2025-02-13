Fortune 500 company to move HQ to Newton from Waltham

Waltham-based energy supplier Global Partners LP plans to move its headquarters to a recently renovated office complex across from Newton’s Riverside MBTA station.

The Fortune 500 company intends to house more than 600 employees at 275 Grove St. when it moves in late 2026. It signed a 12-year lease for just over 100,000 square feet.

