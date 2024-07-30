Boston Business Journal

Four years after closing, Allston music venue Great Scott is coming back

By Eli Chavez

After the pandemic shuttered the doors of smaller music venues across Boston four years ago, the beloved Allston music venue Great Scott is making its way back to the city's flourishing music scene

Despite an outpouring of public support after its closure in 2020, which resulted in a petition with over 25,000 signatures and a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $300,000, the former music venue location is now a Taco Bell Cantina. 

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

However, in mid-2023, Great Scott’s longtime booking manager, Carl Lavin, teamed up with Paul Armstrong, CEO of talent agency Redefined and the producer of the Boston Music Awards, to find a new home for Great Scott.

The two worked with local real estate developer Jordan Warshaw of The Noannet Group to find a location to buy instead of rent. The new location will be on Harvard Avenue, just two blocks from the original location on Commonwealth Avenue.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us