Framingham's Shoppers World sold as part of larger $309M deal

A New York-based real estate firm has acquired two major Boston-area shopping centers, Shoppers World in Framingham and Gateway Center in Everett, for a sum of $309 million.
Urban Edge Properties bought the properties from the real estate investment trust Site Centers (NYSE: SITC), formerly known as DDR Corp. The deals closed in late October, Urban Edge revealed this week in its third-quarter earnings.
