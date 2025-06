A French software firm is planning to open its North American headquarters in Boston.

Fabriq, a Paris-based company that makes software for manufacturing operations, said Wednesday it has closed a $25 million funding round led by Expedition Growth Capital, a software-focused private equity firm with offices in Boston and London, alongside an existing French investor, OSS Ventures.

