Funding for Boston LGBTQ senior housing project slashed by Congress

By Samuele Petruccelli

The Boston nonprofit behind The Pryde, an affordable housing project in Hyde Park for older LGBTQ+ adults, vows to continue construction despite losing nearly $1 million in expected funding this week due to a move by Republicans in the U.S. House.

The House Appropriations Committee slashed money for a handful of LGBTQ community centers in a spending bill this week. LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc. lost $850,000 after lawmakers voted for an amendment Tuesday to strike the organization out of a Transportation and Department of Housing and Urban Development bill.

