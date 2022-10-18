GE to Leave Fort Point HQ for Smaller Boston Office

General Electric Co. plans to vacate its Fort Point headquarters in early 2023 and is now looking for a smaller office space in the city, the company revealed Tuesday.

The move comes as GE prepares to divide itself into three companies, focused on aviation, health care and energy. GE currently has roughly 100,000 square feet at 5 Necco St., a renovated candy factory. The move was first reported by the Boston Globe.

The decision represents the final blow to then-CEO Jeff Immelt’s vision for a Fort Point headquarters at the time GE moved to Boston from Connecticut in 2016. The company scrapped its original plan to build a new 12-story office building next to the Necco factory, selling its property to Alexandria Real Estate Equities and National Development in 2019 for what will now be a life sciences campus.

GE has a few hundred employees based out of the Fort Point headquarters, far less than the 800 initially envisioned. It has about 3,000 employees in Massachusetts, many of them at its Lynn aviation plant.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

GE’s global headquarters will remain in Boston “at this time,” according to the company. The once-sprawling conglomerate is keeping its aviation business and splitting off the health care and energy units. GE CEO Larry Culptook on the added job of GE Aviation chief executive this summer. Most of GE Aviation’s executives are based at the unit’s headquarters outside Cincinnati.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal