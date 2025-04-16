Gillette Stadium to get tech upgrade in new partnership with local AI firm

The Kraft Group, which owns the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium, is embarking on a tech-revamp process through a new partnership with a Waltham-based AI company.

NWN Corp. will work with the Kraft Group to modernize and innovate the fan and player experience and infrastructure across the group’s interests, the two companies said.

Fans attending events at Gillette won’t notice a difference right away, but the entry and purchasing experience at events there will change over the coming months and years, said Michael Israel, chief innovation officer at the Kraft Group.

For example, the company envisions using NWN's AI technology to launch facial recognition for ticketing and entering the stadium, and with vendors throughout, with the goal of letting customers move faster.

“It becomes a truly frictionless engagement with us,” Israel said. He said that data will also be used to better understand their customers and what they might buy in the future.

