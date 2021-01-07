Brookline

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady Sell Brookline, New York Homes

This Feb. 21, 2019, file photo shows Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend a gala in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability, File

International supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her husband, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, are starting 2021 with a windfall.

Bündchen and Brady have sold both their New York City apartment and Brookline estate. The couple sold their 12th-floor apartment at 70 Vestry St. in New York City for $37 million, the New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, the sale price for the estate at 112 Woodland Road in Brookline is not immediately clear. A Norfolk County deed, recorded on Dec. 24, lists the purchase price as $1. The deed lists James Kittler, president of Boston-based JMJ Family Office Services and a trustee with 3DBB 112 Woodland Nominee Trust, as the buyer. Family offices typically manage assets and finances for high-net-worth individuals and families.

