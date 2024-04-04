Google parent Alphabet may buy Cambridge-based HubSpot, report says

One of the world's largest tech companies by market capitalization may be looking at buying one of the state's largest public companies by revenue.

Google parent company Alphabet Inc. is reportedly evaluating the possibility of making an offer to buy HubSpot Inc., the Cambridge-based marketing technology firm that employs about 7,400 workers worldwide.

That's according to a report by Reuters on Thursday morning, which cited "people familiar with the matter."

