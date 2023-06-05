Gopuff back in business in Massachusetts following court injunction

Gopuff is back in business selling alcohol in Massachusetts — at least for now.

In May, the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission revoked Gopuff’s statewide alcohol express transportation permit and Newton retail alcohol license after a commission investigation determined that the company’s licensees were selling alcoholic beverages to minors and driving without a permit. The next week Gopuff struck back, suing the ABCC and commissioners Jean Lorizio, Crystal Matthews and Deborah Baglio.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff alleged in a complaint filed with Massachusetts Superior Court's Business Litigation Session that the commission’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law.”

The company also warned that without these licenses, it might need to suspend all of its Bay State retail locations due to insufficient sales.

Following a hearing last Friday, Judge Kenneth Salinger showed support for Gopuff’s arguments by issuing a preliminary injunction against the commission’s decision. The judge barred the commission from enforcing the license revocations until further notice, allowing the company to continue selling alcohol while the case unfolds in court.

