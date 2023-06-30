Gordan Ramsay's Boston burger joint to open next week

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be bringing his signature burgers to Boston with the opening of his new restaurant on July 5.

Gordon Ramsay Burger, a more than 4,000 square-foot restaurant with a roof deck, will be located inside the Canopy by Hilton Hotel, which opened last year on the Greenway between the North End and Government Center. Ramsay first came to Boston early last year with Ramsay's Kitchen at the Mandarin Oriental in Back Bay.

