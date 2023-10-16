Boston Business Journal

Greater Boston home sales haven't been this low since the 1990s

By Greg Ryan

So much for a back-to-school bump.

Last month, just 752 single-family homes traded hands in Greater Boston, a decline of nearly a third from September 2022, according to data published Monday by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors.

That’s the lowest number of single-family properties to sell in September since 1995, according to the organization.

