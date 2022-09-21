Greater Boston Home Sales ‘Starting to Normalize'

Last month was the slowest August for home sales in Greater Boston since 2011, as buyers face less competition in the face of continued price increases, rising interest rates and consumer pain caused by inflation, according to the Greater Boston Association of Realtors.

Just over 1,450 single-family homes traded hands in the region last month, a 7.1% drop from a year earlier, though a modest increase from July. Condo sales saw a steeper slowdown, according to data published Tuesday by GBAR, falling 25% from August 2021 levels.

