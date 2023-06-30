Boston Business Journal

Grillo's Pickles suing competitor again to defend its product

By Grant Welker

Grillo’s Pickles, a Needham company that’s on the grocery shelves of Walmart, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods Market and others, is suing a competitor a second time for what it says is theft of its proprietary recipe.

Patriot Pickle is the same pickle maker it sued in January for the New Jersey-based company's role in producing the products for a big Boston-area food and retail name, Walhburgers. In that case, the issue was around the packaged pickles that Patriot Pickle was making for Wahlburgers.

