Harpoon's parent company buys another brewery

The largest beer craft beer producer in New England has added another Massachusetts brewery to its growing portfolio.

Barrel One Collective, a group that owns Harpoon and Wachusett Brewing Co., has acquired Worcester-based Magnitude & Permanence, the parent company of Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company. The brand addition makes Barrel One one of the largest craft beer groups in the country. It now owns 15 brands and nine physical brewery or taproom locations across four states.

