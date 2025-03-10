Boston

Harvard's Allston campus lands first corporate partner, a pharmaceutical company

By Grant Welker

The Harvard Enterprise Research Campus under construction last year on Western Avenue in Allston.

Harvard’s Enterprise Research Campus in Allston has signed its first corporate partner to launch a new innovation center.

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche has committed to opening a 30,000-square-foot research and development center that’s planned to employ 500 people. Its focus will be on disease biology, engineering and artificial intelligence.

