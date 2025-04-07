Harvard borrows $750M after funding threats from Trump

Harvard issued a $750 million bond dated Sunday for what it says was “ongoing contingency planning,” an unusual step that shows the financial pressure faced by the nation's wealthiest school amid federal funding changes.

Harvard is facing a federal review of nearly $9 billion in federal grants and contracts because of what the Trump administration has said is campus antisemitism and the need for reform of merit-based admissions and hiring practices.

The schools say they are pausing hiring as they await news on potential cuts in federal funding for things like scientific research under the Trump Administration.