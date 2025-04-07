Harvard University

Harvard borrows $750M after funding threats from Trump

By Grant Welker

Harvard has pledged to take a series of steps as part of a settlement of a case that alleged antisemitism. Those steps include annual reports on the university’s response to cases of discrimination or harassment.

Harvard issued a $750 million bond dated Sunday for what it says was “ongoing contingency planning,” an unusual step that shows the financial pressure faced by the nation's wealthiest school amid federal funding changes.

Harvard is facing a federal review of nearly $9 billion in federal grants and contracts because of what the Trump administration has said is campus antisemitism and the need for reform of merit-based admissions and hiring practices.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

The schools say they are pausing hiring as they await news on potential cuts in federal funding for things like scientific research under the Trump Administration. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com
