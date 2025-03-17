Harvard goes tuition-free for families earning $200K or less

Harvard is making its undergraduate education free for students from families with annual incomes of $100,000 or less, and tuition-free for families with incomes of $200,000 or less.

The expansion of student aid, which was announced Monday and will go into effect next school year, makes Harvard affordable to more students than ever, the university said. Harvard estimates that 86% of U.S. families will qualify for financial aid, up from 55% this year.

With this new, expanded financial aid program, Harvard College will be free for students from families with annual incomes of $100,000 or less and tuition-free for students from families with annual incomes of $200,000 or less. https://t.co/AJvF8VV42X — Harvard News (@harvardnews) March 17, 2025

Starting next school year, undergraduates from families earning $100,000 or less will have all billed costs covered, including tuition, food, housing, health insurance and travel. Students from families earning $200,000 or less will have their tuition waived. Other families are also eligible for additional aid.

Harvard said it has budgeted $275 million in financial aid for the 2025-’26 school year.

“Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth,” President Alan M. Garber said in a statement.

