Harvard Med, YouTube Partner Up to Keep Clinicians Licensed

In a new partnership with YouTube, Harvard Medical School has launched a channel where clinicians can earn education credits to keep their licenses active.
In order to maintain their license and certifications, doctors and nurses are required to continue their medical education in order to keep up with the latest information. Historically, clinicians earn these continuing medical education credits at conferences or industry meetings—meaning that meeting the requirements can cost significant time and money.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal