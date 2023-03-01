YouTube

Harvard Med, YouTube Partner Up to Keep Clinicians Licensed

By Cassie McGrath

In a new partnership with YouTube, Harvard Medical School has launched a channel where clinicians can earn education credits to keep their licenses active.

In order to maintain their license and certifications, doctors and nurses are required to continue their medical education in order to keep up with the latest information. Historically, clinicians earn these continuing medical education credits at conferences or industry meetings—meaning that meeting the requirements can cost significant time and money.

