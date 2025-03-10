Harvard, MIT pause hiring amid uncertainty

Harvard and MIT are putting temporary freezes on new hiring as they and other colleges respond to uncertainty and potential drops in federal funding.

Both colleges are recipients of large amounts of federal funding, including National Institutes of Health research support — more than $400 million last year for Harvard and over $100 million for MIT. They’re also among the largest employers in Massachusetts: fifth for Harvard and ninth for MIT.

