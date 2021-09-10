Boston Business Journal

Harvard University to End Investments in Fossil Fuels

By Grant Welker

Harvard University, whose endowment is the world’s largest, said it plans to wind down fossil-fuel investments from its portfolio, a policy shift that follows decades of protests calling for the Ivy League institution to divest from the industry.

Harvard, whose endowment totals more than $40 billion, will no longer make investments in fossil fuel companies, President Lawrence Bacow said Thursday.

The announcement takes a step further an action that Harvard’s endowment management firm took last June, when it said it no longer had direct investments in companies in those industries.

