Boston Business Journal

Harvard's Newest Instructors? Amy Poehler, Michael B. Jordan and More

By Grant Welker

Getty Images

Harvard is joining with an entertainment company that’s behind the mixed martial arts league UFC and the marketing firm IMG to create a new online learning platform that pairs Harvard professors with celebrities including Amy Poehler and Michael B. Jordan.

Harvard said Tuesday it is working with Endeavor to launch Versity, a platform aimed at corporate users looking to help employees develop leadership skills.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us