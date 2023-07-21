Has Boston's skyscraper boom topped out?

Boston may be known for brick townhouses and cobblestone streets, but the past decade has seen a proliferation of something else: more new skyscrapers than at any other period in the city’s history.

The two tallest towers on the city’s skyline — 200 Clarendon, formerly known as the John Hancock tower, and the Prudential Tower — have remained the same for the past half century. But the past eight years has brought new third-, fourth- and fifth-tallest towers. The sixth-tallest — the 51-story South Station Tower — is scheduled for completion in 2025.

