Has Boston's skyscraper boom topped out?

Boston may be known for brick townhouses and cobblestone streets, but the past decade has seen a proliferation of something else: more new skyscrapers than at any other period in the city’s history.
The two tallest towers on the city’s skyline — 200 Clarendon, formerly known as the John Hancock tower, and the Prudential Tower — have remained the same for the past half century. But the past eight years has brought new third-, fourth- and fifth-tallest towers. The sixth-tallest — the 51-story South Station Tower — is scheduled for completion in 2025.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal