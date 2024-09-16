Hasbro considering moving headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston

The toy giant Hasbro Inc. is considering moving its headquarters to Boston from Rhode Island, according to several real estate sources, a move that would bolster a still-recovering downtown Boston while dealing a blow to the Ocean State business community.

The Pawtucket-based company has recently toured multiple downtown Boston office buildings, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity given the sensitive nature of a potential relocation.

One of the world’s largest toy makers, Hasbro is looking for roughly 200,000 to 250,000 square feet, a huge block of space, especially in the post-COVID market, sources said. It has also considered relocating to Boston’s suburbs, they said.

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks, while attending a business luncheon in Providence on Monday, directed all questions to Roberta Thomson, Hasbro’s chief communications officer. Thomson neither confirmed nor denied that Hasbro is seeking corporate office space in Boston and said the company would have no comment at this time.

