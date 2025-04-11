Boston Business Journal

Hasbro delays decision on possible move to Boston until summer

By Mary Serreze

Hasbro headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

A decision by Hasbro Inc. on a planned headquarters relocation has been pushed back until this summer after an earlier expectation of news in late winter.

Hasbro early Thursday "shared with our employees that we’re making progress on determining our HQ, with clarity expected by this summer," a spokesperson said in an email. "We’ll keep you updated in the coming months about any additional relevant news."

The spokesperson declined to provide a copy of any notice sent to staff, saying Hasbro would keep the communication internal.

Pawtucket-based Hasbro has been eyeing Boston as it looks for a new corporate home. It's looking hard at 400 Summer St., a new building in the Seaport, sources told the Boston Business Journal.

